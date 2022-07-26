Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 17, Flower Mound police responded to about 20 reports of burglaries in the 4000-4200 blocks of Broadway Avenue in the River Walk. Unknown suspects damaged the deadbolts leading from the apartment breezeways into the garages. Some vehicles were entered, including some in the parking lot, but the suspects apparently were only searching for firearms.

On May 23, a 20-year-old woman reported that her friend, a 25-year-old man, sexually assaulted her when he came to her home so she could dye his hair. When officers arrived, the suspect was passed out naked on the bed and arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

On May 30 around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a fire in the backyard of a home in the 3100 block of Perth Drive. The 55-year-old homeowner was tending to the fire and said he started it to compost the area, even though there was an active burn ban due to high wind. The Flower Mound Fire Department responded and began attempting to put the fire out, but he sprayed the fire captain and another firefighter in the face with a garden hose. He eventually complied and was taken into custody on suspicion of interfering with public duties.