Man, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 20-year-old man from Frisco drowned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Colony police and the Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to a reported possible drowning at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. Officials were told that the male victim was swimming with family members when he went underwater and didn’t re-surface in an area of the lake about 10 feet deep.

The dive team recovered the body around 6:25 p.m., according to the news release. The man’s name has not been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.