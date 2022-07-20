Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opens in Parker Square

The original owners of The Table restaurant opened a new restaurant concept this week in Flower Mound.

Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opened its doors Tuesday at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space. Owner Bruce Wills of Flower Mound said they “wanted to bring some of the same cuisine” of The Table back to Flower Mound.

Wills described the menu at Chandler’s as “New American cuisine with some global influences.” Entrees include some steaks, a pork schnitzel, a pork chop, some pastas, salads and fish dishes, among others. Like with The Table, the new establishment is also serving up craft cocktails and barrel-aged bourbon cocktails, as well as wines and draft beers. Chandler’s will be open daily, except for Mondays, beginning at 11 a.m. for lunch, for which the menu will focus on salads and sandwiches.

Wills said the restaurant is still “experimenting with a few things” on the menu and the closing times.

