Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opens in Parker Square

By Mark Smith
0
29
The pork schnitzel at Chandler's Kitchen & Bar, photo courtesy of the restaurant

The original owners of The Table restaurant opened a new restaurant concept this week in Flower Mound.

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opened its doors Tuesday at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space. Owner Bruce Wills of Flower Mound said they “wanted to bring some of the same cuisine” of The Table back to Flower Mound.

Wills described the menu at Chandler’s as “New American cuisine with some global influences.” Entrees include some steaks, a pork schnitzel, a pork chop, some pastas, salads and fish dishes, among others. Like with The Table, the new establishment is also serving up craft cocktails and barrel-aged bourbon cocktails, as well as wines and draft beers. Chandler’s will be open daily, except for Mondays, beginning at 11 a.m. for lunch, for which the menu will focus on salads and sandwiches.

Wills said the restaurant is still “experimenting with a few things” on the menu and the closing times.

Click here for more information.

Previous articleMan, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.