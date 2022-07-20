City of Denton non-discrimination ordinance now in effect

The City of Denton’s first comprehensive non-discrimination ordinance went into effect on Wednesday.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodations based on the following protected classes: race, color, national origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the city website. The language in the ordinance generally mirrors language in federal and state non-discrimination laws.

The Denton City Council approved the ordinance back on March 22 and set a delayed effective date of 120 days to give time for public education and to establish necessary processes outlined in the ordinance. Now that it is in effect, an individual who claims to have been discriminated against in violation of the ordinance may file a complaint, made under oath or affirmation, on a form prescribed by the city within 90 calendar days after an alleged unlawful practice has occurred. If a complaint is within the jurisdiction of a federal or state agency, the city will refer the complainant to the appropriate agency and take no further action, according to the city website.

