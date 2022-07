A new superfood restaurant is now open in Flower Mound, the town announced Wednesday.

Everbowl recently opened its doors at 2704 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 117, in the northwest corner of FM 2499 and 1171. Everbowl offers made-to-order smoothie bowls filled with natural ingredients like fresh fruit, granola, nuts, oats and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Customers can also get smoothies and craft coffees.

