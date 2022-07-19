Argyle names McComis town administrator, secretary

On Monday night, the Argyle Town Council named Erika McComis as the town’s new permanent town administrator and town secretary.

McComis was named interim town administrator and town secretary in June, less than a month after council ended Town Administrator Rich Olson’s contract and the town secretary and assistant town secretary resigned. McComis previously served as Argyle’s town secretary, then assistant town administrator, for a total of almost three years until she was hired as Breckendridge’s city manager in August 2021. She also briefly held the town administrator position on an interim basis in 2020 before Olson was hired.

During Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Bryan Livingston said the town received less than 10 applications for the open town administrator position and asked council how they wanted to proceed in filling the job.

“There’s one candidate that really stood out to me, has the experience, knowledge, demeanor, and that’s Erika McComis,” Councilman Rick Bradford said before moving that McComis be named the permanent town administrator. The rest of council approved the decision unanimously. Council members have said in the last few months that they were disappointed that Olson let McComis go to Breckenridge, and they’re glad they were able to get her back.

Council then named McComis as the permanent town secretary as well. McComis said that based on the applications she’s received so far, she intends to hire an assistant town secretary and train that person to become the town secretary in a year or two.

The town of Argyle is still looking to fill several open positions, including permit clerk, communications coordinator, streets and wastewater maintenance worker, finance manager and equipment operator. Council encouraged McComis to make the hires she needs.