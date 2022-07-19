Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Denton police seeking hospital purse theft suspects

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Denton Police Department

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month.

On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.

Shortly after the thefts, the victims began receiving fraud notifications of attempted and completed transactions using their stolen credit and debit cards. Two male suspects are seen in surveillance images from the hospitals.

The series of wallet thefts are the Denton County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. If you have information about them and want to remain anonymous, call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).

