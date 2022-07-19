Former Dallas Baptist VP named president at Coram Deo Academy

Coram Deo Academy last week announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Johnson as the nation’s largest Classical Christian school’s new president, effective Aug. 8.

“What a wonderful opportunity to be a vital part of what God is doing at a great Christian school. I agree completely with the vision and mission of Coram Deo Academy: to train ethical servant-leaders and wise thinkers who will shape culture for the glory of God,” Johnson said. “My wife Lisa and I have been continually impressed by the impact the school is making on the next generation, and I am humbled and grateful now to pursue excellence as CDA’s resident, by God’s kindness.”

Johnson comes to Coram Deo after a six-year tenure at Dallas Baptist University, where he served as dean of the College of Business and vice president of advancement, according to a Coram Deo news release. Before that, he served as executive pastor of Grace Community Church in Tyler where, for more than a decade, he oversaw the operations for the church’s 1,000-student K-12 school. Coram Deo has three campuses in North Texas, including one in Flower Mound.

“Dr. Johnson brings decades of invaluable experience to Coram Deo Academy, but throughout the extensive search process, the board was drawn to his love for those he is serving, pursuit of excellence in Christ in all he does, and long term drive to leave behind a godly legacy,” said Loren Hsiao, chairman of the Coram Deo Academy Board of Directors. “With gratitude for how the Spirit has led us in this process, and joyful expectation for what lies ahead, the board warmly welcomes Jeff and Lisa to the CDA community.”

Johnson holds a Ph.D. in leadership studies from Dallas Baptist University; an M.A. in religion from Reformed Theological Seminary; an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University; and a B.S. in accounting from Bob Jones University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and an ordained minister of the gospel. He and Lisa have been married for nearly 40 years and have three children and two grandsons.