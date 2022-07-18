Swimmer rescued from pond in south Denton park

Denton paramedics responded to reported drowning in a park in south Denton on Sunday, and the victim was quickly recovered and taken to the hospital.

First responders were called to the reported drowning at South Lakes Park at 4:13 p.m., and the first rescuers were in the water at 4:19 p.m., according to Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots. They quickly found the male victim and began administering CPR within two minutes.

The victim was then rushed to a local hospital, where his vital signs were regained, Boots said. “It is too soon to know a long-term outcome for this victim,” he added.

No swimming is allowed in the pond, and Boots reminded residents to heed all “no swimming” signs where posted.