The Highland Village Fire Department responded to and quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the northwest corner of the city on Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. in the backyard of a home on Kimberlee Lane, according to a city spokesperson. The fire had started in the outdoor kitchen area and spread to some overhanging trees.

Firefighters put out the fire, limiting damage to just the outdoor kitchen, and there were no injuries or damage to the home, according to the city.