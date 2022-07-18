Monday, July 18, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Excessive heat warning in effect as temps could surpass 110

By Mark Smith
0
1

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night for all of North Texas as temperatures are again expected to climb to dangerous levels.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

In Flower Mound, high temperatures are forecast to reach 111 on both Monday and Tuesday before cooling down to a much more comfortable high of 109 on Wednesday. Low temperatures are not expected to dip below 84 degrees until Thursday. A slight chance of storms on Thursday could drop high temperatures all the way down to the low 100s for Thursday and Friday.

The heat record at DFW Airport is 113, recorded in 1980.

Residents should practice heat safety by avoiding spending extended periods of time outdoors, staying hydrated, knowing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and never leaving pets or kids in the car.

With summertime heat and drought both at their peak, fire weather conditions will be elevated across the area for the foreseeable future, according to the weather service.

Previous articleGuitars & Growlers coming to Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.