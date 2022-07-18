Excessive heat warning in effect as temps could surpass 110

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night for all of North Texas as temperatures are again expected to climb to dangerous levels.

In Flower Mound, high temperatures are forecast to reach 111 on both Monday and Tuesday before cooling down to a much more comfortable high of 109 on Wednesday. Low temperatures are not expected to dip below 84 degrees until Thursday. A slight chance of storms on Thursday could drop high temperatures all the way down to the low 100s for Thursday and Friday.

The heat record at DFW Airport is 113, recorded in 1980.

Residents should practice heat safety by avoiding spending extended periods of time outdoors, staying hydrated, knowing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and never leaving pets or kids in the car.

With summertime heat and drought both at their peak, fire weather conditions will be elevated across the area for the foreseeable future, according to the weather service.