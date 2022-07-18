Guitars & Growlers coming to Flower Mound

A new one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Guitars & Growlers will open a new location at 400 Flower Mound Road, Suite 160, the town of Flower Mound announced over the weekend. The business has locations in McKinney and Richardson, where they also serve a menu full of good eats, including different kinds of sandwiches, charcuterie boards, appetizers and more.

The business owners applied for a permit with the town in May, but an opening date has not yet been announced.

