Guitars & Growlers coming to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

A new one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Guitars & Growlers will open a new location at 400 Flower Mound Road, Suite 160, the town of Flower Mound announced over the weekend. The business has locations in McKinney and Richardson, where they also serve a menu full of good eats, including different kinds of sandwiches, charcuterie boards, appetizers and more.

The business owners applied for a permit with the town in May, but an opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

