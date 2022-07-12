Lots in Lakeside Village hit the market

The first single-family lots in Lakeside Village recently hit the market, Lakeside developer Realty Capital announced Tuesday.

Van Trease Architectural Designs and Lakeside Village Realty Group held an event at Lakeside Tower on June 30 as the first 36 lots went up for sale. About 10 preferred homebuyers were invited and six buyers signed and locked in their lots at the event, according to the Realty Capital news release.

“It’s exciting to kick off the process of selling lots so that we can begin working with buyers on plans for their new homes,” said Corey Van Trease, principal at Van Trease Architectural Designs, the exclusive homebuilder of the 62 single-family lots in Lakeside Village.

The zero-lot line lots in Lakeside Village will feature custom Mediterranean villas designed in the classic Santa Barbara style. The lots are priced starting at $475,000. The homes, most in the 2,500-4,500 square-foot range, will cost upwards of $1.75 million, according to Realty Capital.

“Corey’s clients swear by him,” said Jimmy Archie, managing director of Realty Capital Management. “That trust was very important to us. We want each buyer in Lakeside Village to have every confidence that their vision will be realized.”