Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Denton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

By Mark Smith
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that has been reported recently.

Scammers claiming to be associated with the DCSO are calling residents and demanding payments for outstanding warrants and/or tickets, according to social media posts from the sheriff’s office.

DCSO wants residents to know that it will never call people asking for payments via phone. If you receive a call from one of these scammers, don’t give them any payment and report the call to the DCSO.

