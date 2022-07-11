Monday, July 11, 2022
Helicopters to conduct operation at school in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

If you see any helicopters in Flower Mound on Tuesday morning, they’re likely conducting a scheduled aerial operation.

Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

5 State Helicopters will be airlifting new HVAC equipment onto the roof at Bluebonnet Elementary School, 2000 Spinks Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The work is expected to begin around 8 a.m. and conclude around noon.

“Their flights are pretty cool to see, but if you head that way to watch them work, please stay out of the operational area shown on the map,” the town said in a social media post.

