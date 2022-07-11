FMFD earns achievement award from the American Heart Association

For the third consecutive year, the Flower Mound Fire Department has received the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus achievement award from the American Heart Association, according to a recent news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The award designates FMFD as an elite group of prehospital providers and acknowledges the department’s commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing heart attacks, the news release said.

Mission: Lifeline EMS is a program designed to showcase and recognize emergency medical service organizations across the nation for excellent care. Often, EMS personnel are the first providers of care to patients suffering from cardiac emergencies. Their role, and ability to quickly recognize heart attacks in the field and begin appropriate treatment on the way to the hospital, is crucial and can set the course for the patient’s outcome.