Advanced Pain Institute of Texas: Back Pain Management with Rhizotomy

If you’ve noticed the compassionate team at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas talking about back pain a lot lately, it’s for a very good reason. After all, the majority of adults experience some degree of persistent or chronic back pain. And when there’s a flare-up, it’s about all they can think about on most days.

The good news is that living a pain-free life again is possible thanks to a procedure called Rhizotomy.

Rhizotomy, also known as radiofrequency ablation, is a minimally-invasive nonsurgical procedure that treats pain resulting from arthritis and degeneration of the small joints in the spine. The procedure is preceded by two test block procedures to isolate the source of the pain and confirm the diagnosis.

“What we do first is inject numbing medicine into the arthritic joints in the back to diagnose where the pain is coming from. Once we have that information, we perform the Rhizotomy to address the pain from those arthritic regions in the back,” Dr. John Broadnax said.

Dr. Eric Anderson said the procedure is quick, efficient, and leads to significant results.

“This should significantly decrease the pain in the neck or back and allow the patient to go back to rehabilitate that area,” he said. “Once their back pain is improved, patients can return to normal activities.”

Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the go-to source for pain management treatments and head-to-toe remedies. And for many people, that includes chronic back pain.

Many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area tout head-to-toe remedies to help you. But if you want to go where everybody knows your name and results are second to none, look no further than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville.

To learn more about how Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help you, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Sponsored Content)