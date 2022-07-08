Section of Fairway Drive to be fully closed

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that a portion of Fairway Drive will be fully closed for about a week.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Fairway Drive between Lakeside Village Boulevard and Pilot Point will close on Monday for pavement repairs, according to a town news release. Access to Rockledge Park, Grapevine Golf Course, Cowboys Golf Club and Silverlake Park and Marina will be available from northbound Fairway Drive from Hwy 26.

The repairs are expected to be completed by July 18.