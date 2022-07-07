Thursday, July 7, 2022
Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Sunday

By Mark Smith
The National Weather Service on Thursday issued an Excessive Heat Warning for North Texas through Sunday evening.

Denton County and the surrounding area will see dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 and heat index values up to 112, according to the weather service forecast. Residents should avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors, stay hydrated, know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and not leave kids or pets in cars.

Denton County’s forecast calls for daily low temperatures no lower than 83 through Monday and highs around 105 each day, with little chance for rain or relief from the heat. The city of Denton and some of its community partners are offering cooling stations for residents who need to get out of the heat.

