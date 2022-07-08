Improve your hearing and enjoy a better quality of life

Living with hearing loss can be difficult. Finding the right care for your hearing loss can be even more challenging. Less than 25% of those who need hearing aids have them, robbing them of meaningful social interactions they once took for granted, and adversely affecting their quality of life.

Family Hearing Practice, led by Dr. Allison Liberio, values providing the best hearing healthcare possible. With proper care, better hearing can improve relationships, restore enjoyment of favorite activities, and bring feelings of belonging and human connection back to those who feel isolated.

Helping patients achieve these results is why Family Hearing Practice is so committed to caring for each patient like the individuals they are. Many options are available for the treatment of hearing loss and the best place to have your unique needs addressed is at Family Hearing Practice.

Since 2015, Family Hearing Practice has served the Flower Mound community by providing high-end products and exceptional service. They have continued to add services to better serve the growing Flower Mound area. From tinnitus (ringing in the ears) to hearing aids to cochlear implants, Family Hearing Practice is able to care for all patients from birth to 99+ years old.

As their services grow, their staff continues to grow and improve. Dr. Allison Liberio is the owner and one of the many talented audiologists. Dr. Cristina Reddy specializes in pediatrics and cochlear implants. Scott O’Leary brings over 30 years of outstanding patient care to the practice. Dr. Erin Hebert specializes in hearing aid customizations and implantable devices. Rachel Meyers is an audiology resident finishing her doctorate training at Family Hearing Practice. Together, this amazing team ensures that every patient’s needs are met in a timely and efficient manner.

Dr. Liberio and her team come highly recommended by their patients for their knowledge and understanding of the difficulties encountered with hearing loss and the use of hearing aids.

Here are what some of their current patients are saying:

“It has been a very long time since I had an opportunity, or should I say took the opportunity, to get my hearing tested. I was absolutely amazed at how far the science of evaluating someone’s hearing has come. Everyone at Family Hearing Practice was very professional, very courteous, and it was an all-around pleasant experience. The audiologist was right on point, explaining every detail before it happened and filling me in completely on the results once the test was finished. All around I was very impressed by the whole operation. Well done to all and I am looking forward to actually being able to hear the conversations around me without having to read someone’s lips, once I get fitted for my hearing aids. I would recommend this practice to anyone who is concerned and wanting to evaluate their ability to hear, and hear well.” – Jean

“Very warm, fun and caring staff. New client and they made me feel right at home. Updated equipment and no long waiting. Recommend them if you’re looking for an audiology center. Dr. Reddy is not only a great doctor but also a very considerate person. Definitely a returning client.” – Gloria

“This office is amazing in every way. They are always on time-no waiting! Gabrielle in the front office always greets us immediately and makes us feel welcome. Dr. Scott O’Leary takes his time with your hearing exam and any issues you might have with your hearing aids. He explains everything in great detail and truly wants you to have success. He says he loves his job and it shows. This is a well-run, and well-managed office. I’m glad to be one of their patients.”

To ensure the best treatment for their patients, Dr. Liberio and her team work with patients’ primary care physicians and ENT surgeons in the Flower Mound/Denton area to coordinate hearing loss treatment. This kind of deliberate collaboration assures their patients are receiving a well-rounded team approach to their hearing challenges.

“Our patients receive the best hearing healthcare possible because we provide them with a comprehensive approach that may include collaboration from their other medical providers,” said Dr. Liberio.

Dr. Liberio urges those with hearing problems to discard any fears or shame they may feel about them. “No matter what your hearing difficulty may be, my staff and I will work with you to solve the problem and set you on the road to a new and more fulfilling life.”

Family Hearing Practice is located at 4491 Long Prairie Rd. Ste. 400, Flower Mound. Call them at 817-997-4084 or visit www.flowermoundfamilyhearing.com

(Sponsored content)