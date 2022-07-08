Denton County still at low COVID-19 level

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health again reported a slow but steady rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have been, for the most part, rising steadily since May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but it has been continually rising since then and is now 168.2. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 4.1, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 3.3%, up from 0.8% on May 6.

DCPH this week also confirmed 1,635 new cases and 1,468 recoveries, resulting in an increase of 160 active cases in the last week. No COVID-related deaths were reported this week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

