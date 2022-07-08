Foodie Friday: Zalat Pizza

Welcome to Zalat Pizza where their mission is to make you a custom pizza with the freshest of ingredients in 30 minutes or less.

Zalat Pizza was created by Khanh Nguyen back in 2015, who has a background in restaurants, corporate law, and tech startups. Which has obviously all come in handy when it comes to Zalat which now has 22 company-owned locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

The Flower Mound location is carryout only (and delivery through third parties) and the menu is pretty simple – it’s pizza, a few side salad options, and if you want dessert, you can order a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. This is all in an effort to be as efficient as possible and to be experts in the art of pizza-making.

And what we learned during our visit is that pizza-making truly is an art! Store Manager, Brandon ‘Splinter’ Safar, earned his call name of ‘Splinter’ (after Master Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for training new employees on how to create the most delicious, beautiful pizzas in the shortest amount of time. I guess you could call Zalat employees ‘pizza ninjas.’

If you’re a pizza zealot, you’ll love working your way through Zalat’s menu of pizza options with unique combinations like Nashville hot chicken and pickles, elote, and even a pho-inspired pizza.

Three of their best-sellers are the Pepperoni Masterclass, the Pesto Veggie, and their signature Zealot pizza which is their take on a Supreme. Or you can always start with a plain cheese pizza and add all of your own toppings to create the pizza of your dreams! And for those with dietary restrictions, you can swap out for options like their gluten-free crust and vegan cheese.

So, if you’ve been looking for a new pizza spot to try, order a pizza from Zalat this weekend. Choose one of their infamous topping combinations or come up with your own. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can order your pizza with the Reaper Roulette Pizza Challenge meaning one of your slices will be made insanely spicy- good luck figuring out which one it is!

*Zalat Pizza Flower Mound is located at 5801 Long Prairie Rd Suite 690, Flower Mound TX 75028.