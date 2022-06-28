Local girl raises over $400 from lemonade stand for fire department

Some people turn lemons into lemonade. Sicily Sablar, 9, of Harvest spends her summers turning lemonade into water.

Last summer, Sablar, who attends Founder’s Classical Academy Flower Mound, held a front yard lemonade stand in Harvest that raised over $200. She used the proceeds to purchase bottled water and electrolyte drinks to deliver to Denton County Emergency Service District #1 Station 514 in Harvest.

This summer, to support firefighters working in record-breaking high temperatures, she opened her stand serving “Positively Lemons Lemonade” and snow cones. She raised over $400 in one afternoon.

“I think it’s important to help others because it makes me happy and a better person,” said Sablar. “My lemonade stand is a fun way to raise money and meet new people! I love helping the fire department because they do so much for us. They keep us safe and I want to show my appreciation for their hard work.”

Her parents are impressed by their daughter’s passion to give back.

“I am in awe of her love and kindness for the well-being of others,” said her mom, Vanessa Sablar. “She continues to pour her heart into our community that exemplifies her beautiful soul.”