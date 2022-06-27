Musical groups combine for patriotic concert

Independence Day comes early in Flower Mound, as the Voices of Flower Mound, Trietsch Chancel Choir and the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra join forces to present their Annual Patriotic Concert this weekend.

The groups will perform two patriotic concerts in the sanctuary at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road, on Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, at 2:30 p.m.

“The directors have chosen new arrangements of some patriotic standards, plus some new favorites that all ages will enjoy,” said Ron Miller, president of Voices of Flower Mound.

Tickets are $10 or $40 per family and can be either purchased in advance online here or at the door. Veterans and children 12 and under get in free.

“Please join us, and bring your friends and neighbors,” said Miller.

The Voices of Flower Mound is also looking for new members.

“If you are a former, inactive, or prospective member who would consider singing with us, please come to our rehearsal when we resume on July 12,” said Miller. “We rehearse in the choir room at Lamb of God Lutheran church now. We’d love to have you sing with us … and bring a friend or two!”

Learn more about the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra here.