Flower Mound near top of safest city for families list

Flower Mound is the No. 4 “Safest City to Raise a Family in 2022” in the U.S., according to SafeWise, an online resource for all things safety and security.

In the most recent survey, Flower Mound reported less than one violent crime per 1,000 people and 6.82 property crimes per 1,000.

Since the last report in 2021, Flower Mound climbed three spots in the national ranking.

Researchers based the findings off of FBI crime report statistics from hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S. with populations over 75,000.

Flower Mound currently has a population of about 80,907 residents, according to SafeWise.

The only other Texas city to make the top 10 list was Frisco at No. 9.

To read the full report, click here.