Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 29 at 7:05 a.m., a caller reported loud techno music being played at the football field at Liberty Christian School. An officer responded and the coach agreed to turn the music down.

On April 30 at 3:33 a.m., a resident on Quaint Pond Lane in Waterbrook reported that a black sedan keeps driving by their house every 15 minutes. A responding officer located the vehicle and found that it was the HOA security patrol.

On May 1 at 7:54 p.m., a resident of Johns Well Court reported that teenagers were recklessly driving down the street doing burnouts and yelling profanities.

On May 7 at 1:10 p.m., someone reported that a female was stuck in a bathroom at the Argyle Intermediate School ballfields for about 15 minutes. While police were enroute, someone was able to open the door and free the woman.

On May 7 at 1:34 p.m., a Waterbrook resident called police to talk about prom weekend “since their neighborhood is pretty” and asked for additional patrols to prevent teenagers from taking pictures in the neighborhood and blocking off the roads with their vehicles.

On May 11 at 6:27 p.m., a caller reported a van was driving around in the parking lot of Cross Timbers Community Church “looking at the kids being dropped off” before leaving the property. Police determined the van belongs to a church employee.

On May 14 at 11:33 a.m., a caller on Pegasus Ridge reported a black SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood, then stopping in front of the caller’s house and recording video with a phone. The caller stepped outside and the SUV drove away, then stopped down the road. The responding officer located the vehicle and confirmed that the driver was a licensed private investigator, and said he would leave in about 10 minutes.