Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 25 at 2:45 a.m., Highland Village police responded to the 3500 block of South I-35E in response to a reported assault, in which the alleged offender was believed to be having a drug-induced mental health episode. An officer escorted the suspect in the ambulance to the hospital. Upon arrival, the suspect kicked the officer in the chest, knocking the officer’s body camera off his chest. A charge of assault of a peace officer was filed.

On April 26 at 9 a.m., Highland Village police responded to Briarhill Middle School after a student reported that another student brought a splatter ball gun, known to be a toy and not a real gun, to school with intent to shoot one or more students and/or faculty. None of the witnessing students reported feeling threatened, and the school handled the discipline internally.

On May 4 at 2 p.m., a Highland Village police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Barton Creek in the Shops and found the driver was using a temporary tag known to be fake. Police also found the driver to be in possession of alprazolam pills (typically used to treat anxiety and panic disorders), for which they did not have a prescription. The driver was arrested on suspicion of tampering with governmental records and possession of a controlled substance.