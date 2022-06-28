Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 10, Flower Mound police were at Academy Sports + Outdoors on an unrelated incident when a 19-year-old man concealed $550 worth of ammunition and other items in a backpack and left the store without paying for them. As he was being arrested, a 17-year-old man approached and said he had items in the vehicle that he wanted to get. The vehicle was found to have more stolen items, two guns, meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The 17-year-old, who had been reported missing by Dallas police, also had a credit card in his wallet that didn’t belong to him. Surveillance video showed a third unknown suspect was with them before they were arrested.

On April 20, Joshua Doyle turned himself in to Flower Mound police on outstanding warrants for burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Doyle’s ex-girlfriend reported that he put the barrel of a gun to her forehead in one incident, made unauthorized entry into her garage when she was home, and threatened her through text messages.

On May 3, a 12-year-old boy who attends McKamy Middle School was identified on surveillance video that shows him smashing windows, stealing a battery out of the fire alarm system and writing derogatory words on shelves in permanent marker at Primrose School of Wellington. He also stole billiard balls worth $100 and caused total damage that will cost $2,000 to repair, not including labor.

On May 4, a man was unloading his delivery truck at Tom Thumb when he noticed the taillights light up, ran to the cab and found a 19-year-old man in the driver’s seat. The man pulled the teenager out of the cab, sat him on the ground and called police. The suspect, Dayleon Darthard, was uncooperative with police and was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On May 16, several burglary suspects led Flower Mound police on a pursuit that ended with the suspects crashing at the Murrell Park entrance. About 1 p.m., FMPD responded to a reported vehicle burglary in the 4800 block of Briar Creek Drive, where the caller said the suspects stole power tools from a pool service truck and fled in a white Mercedes van. Police located the van and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the van didn’t stop, leading police on a four-mile pursuit from the 2900 block of Long Prairie Road to the park entrance, where the van struck another vehicle. Three suspects got out and fled on foot, while one stayed in the van. Police were able to apprehend three suspects, and continued to search for the fourth suspect.