U.S. Supreme Court rules there’s no right to abortion; locals react

Texas House District 63 Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, lauded the Supreme Court’s decision and called Friday a “historic day.”

“Every life is a precious gift, and with today’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the court has upheld the sanctity of life, which is deeply rooted in our Texas values,” Parker said in a statement. “Texas has prioritized supporting expectant mothers in need with the resources necessary to support life. This past legislative session, laws were passed extending Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, along with $445 million in appropriations directed to women’s healthcare and the Alternatives to Abortion Program providing counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance.”

Parker said that in the next Texas legislative session, “the conversation must advance to support mothers and children in need, including making certain the doors to adoption are always open to loving families and community-based services are accessible for the ability to live. This is the human rights issue of our time.”

My full statement on today’s Supreme Court decision for Dobbs v. Jackson: pic.twitter.com/WO6lMRdwJ8 — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) June 24, 2022

Some local Democrats criticized the decision. Many in Denton were already planning to hold an abortion rights rally next week, before what they say could be a Denton City Council vote to decriminalize abortion citywide.

🤬📣Roev.Wade just got overturned & TX Gov Abbott's "trigger law" goes into effect in 30 days. Together, we keep fighting.This Tues evening at 6:30, Denton City Council will be voting to do what TX homerule cities can to DECRIMINALIZE ABORTION CITYWIDE.

RALLY BEFOREHAND AT 6PM! pic.twitter.com/plOhUDMwzw — Deb Armintor (she/they) (@debfordenton) June 24, 2022

