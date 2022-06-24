Corinth police de-escalate situation with suicidal subject

This week, the Corinth Police Department de-escalated a tense situation with a suicidal subject and are helping him get the help he needs.

Police were called Wednesday to the 2700 block of Tori Oak Trail, where the suicidal subject said he wanted officers to kill him, according to a Corinth police news release. School Resource Officer James Crow realized the subject was a former student at his school with whom he had a good rapport, and he responded to the scene.

Crow and other officers used de-escalation techniques and were able to bring the subject safely into custody to provide him with mental health assistance, according to CPD, an “excellent example of compassionate policing and rapport-building within the community.”