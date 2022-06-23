Weir: CCA helps those dealing with rising prices

Although everyone is affected by inflation, some find it more difficult than others. Coming on the heels of a disastrous pandemic, our country is now in the throes of a looming recession. Rising food and gas prices have caused some people to choose between food and medication. Christian Community Action (CCA) is one of the largest private non-profits in North Texas, providing more than 10,000 individual services each year. The faith-based organization in Lewisville recognizes the toll taken on so many by the current economy. Therefore, having a place in the area that helps make ends meet is a Godsend!

CCA, at 200 S. Mill St. in Lewisville, operates a food pantry that runs like a grocery store. Families choose what they need and will use. More than 500 families a month shop at the pantry. CCA also issues about $160,000 a month for rent, mortgage, and utilities assistance. Through careful case-management, CCA’s holistic approach from rescue to transition helps families in need achieve self-sufficiency by offering a “hand-up” instead of a hand-out. “They are struggling,” said CCA President and CEO Gilbert Montez. “Many of the families we’re helping are working families, but, they just can’t make ends meet.”

I asked Mr. Montez to come over for an interview to tell our viewers about the many ways in which CCA can be of assistance during this economic downturn. He sent the following short bio:

“Gilbert joined CCA in April of 2020 as the President and CEO. He came to CCA after having spent 6 ½ years at Buckner International serving children and families throughout Texas and in international locations. Before then, he spent 10 years on staff at The Village Church in Flower Mound after spending about 20 years in the corporate world, working for GTE/Verizon and Sabre Holdings.

“He is a native of San Angelo, Texas, and he and his family have lived in the Lewisville area since 1994. He holds degrees from Angelo State University and Dallas Baptist University. He and his wife, Beyla, just celebrated their 41st anniversary, and they have two grown daughters who are both married. They are also the proud grandparents of five grandchildren.” For more info: www.ccahelps.org