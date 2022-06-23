Construction begins on Stonecrest Road

Construction began Wednesday on Stonecrest Road in Argyle and will continue through the end of the year, according to the town of Argyle.

The section of Stonecrest between FM 407 and Oak Ridge Lane will be one-way only, southbound, through the entire project, which is expected to be completed by December. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Hwy 377 up to either Frenchtown Road or FM 407. Access to private driveways, business entrances and side streets will be kept at all times except one-off closures in front of the specific access points.

Last year, then-Town Administrator Rich Olson said drivers will use Stonecrest and other nearby roads to avoid delays on Hwy 377 when TxDOT’s Hwy 377 widening project begins. The Argyle Town Council last year approved an agreement to reconstruct Stonecrest from FM 407 to the Flower Mound town limits, a distance of 1.7 miles.

Click here for more information.