Awesome Times restaurant opens in Highland Village

Awesome Times, a new neighborhood fast casual restaurant, opened last week in Highland Village.

Jerry Lisby, former pitmaster at Marty B’s, and his wife, Tamara — longtime Highland Village residents — hope the new eatery will be a place for local families and neighbors to hang out and have some good food.

The menu features wings, loaded tater tots, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. The restaurant plans to expand the menu over time.

Awesome Times is located in Bowery Park at 2630 Main St., Suite 107. The restaurant is closed on Mondays, at least for a while. Click here for more information.