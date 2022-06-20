Application for FM 407 warehouse project postponed

The application for a proposed warehouse development on FM 407 in Flower Mound has been postponed indefinitely.

Last week, Dalfen Industrial representatives presented their rezoning request and concept plan to the Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission for the Cotton Wood Logistics Center on 29 acres at 2901 Justin Road. The concept plan had two Class A warehouses, one about 140,000 square feet, and the other with about 225,000 square feet and 18,000 square feet of office space. The proposed zoning was consistent with the town’s Master Plan designation of commercial/industrial, according to the town.

Dalfen representatives said they thought the proposed development would fit in well with the area, but they drew opposition from nearby residents. The town received 137 neighbors’ correspondence in opposition, none in favor. Many residents spoke against the proposed development during the P&Z public hearing, saying they think FM 407 is too busy already, and the property is too close to residential areas and schools to increase the truck traffic.

One Dalfen executive said it seemed that some people thought the proposal would be like a large distribution center, but the proposal was for a “last-mile” warehouse, such as a flooring showroom with an on-site warehouse. It would have some tractor-trailer and box truck traffic, but not nearly as much as a distribution center, he said.

Because of residents’ opposition, P&Z commissioners unanimously recommended denial of the request, requiring a supermajority of Town Council (four of five council members) to vote in favor of the request for it to receive approval.

Place 1 Councilman Adam Schiestel said in a social media post Monday that the proposal had been expected to be on Monday night’s council agenda, but instead the applicant has postponed the application indefinitely.

“Thank you to everyone who emailed and those who spoke at P&Z,” Schiestel said. “Public sentiment is very important in rezoning requests of this nature, your engagement makes a difference.”