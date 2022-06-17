Pastor’s Place: Our Eyes Are On You Lord

Years ago there was a slogan on a commercial about a Timex watch that stated, “it takes a licking and keeps on ticking.”

I think often about that catch phrase and the reality of how durable those watches claimed to be. They could be dropped, whacked, stepped on, drowned, left in extreme hot or cold – but true to the name, they still marched on to give accurate time.

This slogan also makes me think about Christians living in this world today. We live in difficult days. Are we as resilient when we face difficult circumstances? As Believers in Jesus, does our life reflect joy, peace, and grace toward others when life gets hard?

Consider what many of us are living through at present: Inflation is making it more difficult on everyone’s finances. The unjust war in Ukraine has caused despair and great empathy for those being brutalized and displaced. Our own society here is wrought with violence, anger, impatience, social media rudeness, and a desensitization of people’s feelings as valued human beings. Our cities are increasingly wrought with homelessness, poverty, and hunger while being politicized for those in power. A vocal and growing minority are trying to redefine what have long been held biblical values for this nation. Even our beloved Disney of yesteryear is not exempt from leading the assault against family values.

It feels like there is controversy in every direction – in the media, in the government, in our schools, in our cities. Perhaps most disheartening of all is that more and more of our neighbors are beginning to accept this as the new reality for our society.

Two millennia ago, the Apostle Paul reminded his protégé “that in the last days, difficult times will come.” (2 Timothy 3:1). So, Christian reader, I want to encourage you today in the midst of the growing uneasiness of our society, amidst the spiritual decay and awakened hostility toward biblical truth all around us. We are to look to the Lord Jesus as our hope! Jesus alone is our hope and strength.

The Bible encourages us, “Therefore we do not lose heart, but though our outer person is decaying, yet our inner person is being renewed day by day.” (2 Corinthians 4:16). Please know the Lord has not given up on you or your neighbors, or on our nation. He has called us to take our strength in Him alone and to be salt and light to a watching world.

Take heart, Jesus has overcome the trouble of the world (John 16:33).