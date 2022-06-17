Denton County celebrates grand opening of Taylor Log Cabin

By Dawn Cobb

Recently, the Denton County Office of History and Culture celebrated Denton County Farm Heritage Day at the Denton County Historical Park. During Farm Heritage Day, the official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Taylor Log Cabin took place as several members of the Taylor family joined me on the porch for this special moment.

The 150-year-old cabin, built in 1868, was bought by John William Taylor in 1905 in Corinth along Lake Sharon Road. He and his wife, Ida, raised 10 children in the one-room cabin.

The family grew corn, cotton, and peanuts, and often sold their cotton crops to a gin in Lewisville. The Taylors also raised dairy cattle and sold the butter they churned in town. Eventually, in 1907, John Taylor built a barn near the home. The Taylor family survived the Depression by sharecropping, and their son, James, helped support the family by working on the railroad to earn extra income.

The cabin was recently restored by local master craftsman Bill Marquis after the family donated it to Denton County. The interior features original furniture, photos, and other artifacts from the Taylor family.

“I am so appreciative of the Taylor family’s donations of the home, furniture, photos, and other artifacts that will remain a part of Denton County’s history for years to come as new generations learn what life was like in the early 1900s,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

“Knowing they entrust us with their family’s historical legacy is something I will cherish always as we continue to create a village of historical buildings at our Denton County Historical Park,” he said. “And I look forward to the youngest in the Taylor family growing up to bring their own children back to Denton County to learn about and see their family’s history.”

Farm Heritage Day was also a success as young and old alike were introduced or reacquainted with making homemade dolls, churning butter, shelling corn, pumping water, combing cotton, and more. On display from the Denton County Antique Tractor, Farm Equipment and Primitive Club were a variety of early models of tractors before air-conditioned cabs on tractors became the norm.

One of the highlights of the day was when Taylor family members recreated a family photo featuring slices of watermelon. The original photo was taken in 1930 showing the simply enjoyment of eating watermelon. And it was just as refreshing some 92 years later in 2022.