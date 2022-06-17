Stroup: The last thing I recall

Over the years some pretty entertaining emails have come my way. I’m always delighted when the subject matter is animals…they make my day! And I used to find references of forgetfulness amusing. This would be especially true when they were presented by someone who was poking fun at themselves for what they were doing. But alas, falling prey to the perils of aging is looming much too close to home. And the older I get the more forgetful I’m prone.

I’ve started paying more attention to how often I fail to recall that or this. Thankfully, much of the time I can find humor in what has gone amiss…but then there are times when laughable would not describe the omission. At these moments for a better memory I’d be wishin’.

Looking on the brighter side: an all too common conundrum is where did I leave my glasses? And from what I’ve read (and come to realize myself) most everyone knows they’re on my head. Or they might be resting peacefully (while I nap) on the page of the book I was reading that’s on my lap. Once they are found it should be a piece of cake to find my phone. That elusive iPhone can drive me insane but the “find it app” reduces the pain. I “try to remember” to keep the TV remote far away from my cell. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve pressed the number buttons on the remote trying to send a text. And conversely, it is indeed a challenge when I expect my phone to pause the show about to appear on channel 9 next.

I keep a bottle of fresh spring water on the table nearby. Extremely hard to drink from it when the lid is still screwed on tight. And so much worse when the lid’s not on and I scoop the bottle up in my hand. Water splashes everywhere because I forgot so I wasn’t aware.

When it’s time to go shopping I must insist on a list. There’s no sense in me going without one you see. If I’ve written down 10 things that I need to buy I’ll be lucky if I can recall 3.

Recently having been to the grocery store the day before I bought plenty of eggs. There’s nothing better than when they’re scrambled for breakfast. So looking forward to some bacon as well what a bummer, where were they, pray tell? Not in the fridge but yep in the car. So it was my brain that was scrambled and the eggs were hard boiled. Sometimes the groceries never even make it home. They are left in the cart at the store. And calling to see if some Good Samaritan turned them in is seldom a win/win.

For extra stuff that takes up too much space I use a fridge in my garage to avoid things going to waste. I’d run out of milk and went to fetch a gallon from there. I opened the door, saw my car and climbed in. Then I closed the door and sat there, rubbing my chin. I looked around, scratched my head and wondered what I’d come out to bring in.

I used to blame never being able to locate my car on it being white in a sea of SUV’s. Parking lots are full of the white ones as far as the eye can see. So I made sure that the next one we bought was of any other hue…this would help me I thought and jog my memory too. “Okay, Row 6, 5th car down. I can remember that as I won’t be shopping long.” My mind wandered ahead of me on into the store and by the time I came out…need I say more?!! If I had the time I’d share a few more things from memory but just my luck and wouldn’t ya know they currently escape me!