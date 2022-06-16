DCPH prepares for possible local monkeypox cases

Denton County Public Health announced this week that it has proactively launched a webpage about monkeypox.

“While the risk of getting monkeypox in the United State is low, it is important that healthcare providers and community members be alert for rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox,” the department said in a statement.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that begins with flu-like symptoms followed by a distinct skin rash. There have not been any confirmed cases of monkeypox in Denton County, but the CDC is tracking multiple cases that have been reported in countries that do not normally report monkeypox, including the United States. There are more than 80 cases in the country, according to the CDC.

The county health department launched the webpage, dentoncounty.gov/monkeypox, “to provide local updates, answer frequently asked questions and provide information about symptoms and prevention.” DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said DCPH will send news releases and post updates on social media with any county-specific information regarding monkeypox.