CEO of Medical City Lewisville leaving post

Medical City Lewisville will host a farewell celebration next week for its CEO, Sharn Barbarin, who has been promoted to another position within Medical City Healthcare.

“Sharn is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership and focus on growth, physician collaboration, colleague engagement and a mission-driven commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and families,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I’m confident that Sharn will help lead Medical City Arlington to the next level of excellence.”

Barbarin has served as CEO at the Lewisville hospital since 2015, and she is leaving the position after being named the new CEO at Medical City Arlington. Barbarin has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership exeperience, including nine years as COO at Medical City McKinney and before serving as Medical City Arlington’s COO from 2011-15.

Under Barbarin’s leadership, the hospital experienced historic growth, expanding the breadth and depth of services including emergency/trauma, robotics, orthopedics, spine, breast oncology and colorectal, according to a company news release. The hospital has achieved an “A” Leapfrog safety score for seven consecutive years, was recognized as a Joint Commission Top Performer and named “Best Hospital to Have a Baby” in Denton County by DFW Child Magazine.