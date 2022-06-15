Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Argyle High School wins UIL academic state title

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Late last month, the University Interscholastic League released its final results and named Argyle High School the state UIL academic champions.

Argyle won the state title with 282 points, the highest point total across all six UIL classifications, according to a district news release. The title marks Argyle’s ninth state championship in the past 10 years.

“This is a culmination of hard work all year from our academic students and coaches,” said UIL Academic Coordinator Jessica Reynolds. “I am so proud to work with such hard-working students and teachers. Argyle Academics has a legacy of excellence and I’m glad we were able to continue that legacy.”

