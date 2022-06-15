As inflation rises, local nonprofits see increase in requests

While rising inflation and pain at the pump is hurting costing everyone more money, low-income families are being particularly affected.

“Every month this year, inflation has really affected families in poverty,” said Christian Community Action President Gilbert Montez said. “The number of requests for assistance with rent and utilities from these families has just grown incredibly.”

For families living in poverty, there isn’t much room to cut corners to save more money; they’re already saving as much as they can, and a surge in inflation can make it impossible for them to meet their basic expenses. Montez said that just in 2022, CCA has seen a huge increase in the number of new families seeking financial assistance and/or coming to the food pantry. Many other local nonprofits are seeing similar needs.

“90% of these families are working, they just can’t make enough money to stretch and meet the higher costs of everything,” Montez said. “This inflation has tipped them over the edge … Many of these families used up their savings to keep going during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CCA helps families living in Denton County, and collects donations from people in Denton County.

“We’re helping our neighbors to survive and keep from going homeless and to keep the AC on,” Montez said.

If you are interested in donating to CCA, go to ccahelps.org and click “donate.”