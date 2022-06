Local and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Harvest Way on Tuesday.

The road in the Harvest subdivision is now officially open from 17th Street to Robson Ranch Road, giving residents another exit and providing quicker access to emergency services.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, which was hosted by Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, fire station personnel led a caravan of vehicles to drive the new road.