Republican runoff for HD 63 comes down to Tuesday

Tuesday is the last day for southern Denton County residents to cast their ballots in the Republican primary runoff election for Texas House District 63.

Former Flower Mound Councilman Ben Bumgarner and anti-transgender activist Jeff Younger, also of Flower Mound, are on the ballot to potentially replace Tan Parker, who is running for Texas Senate District 12. Bumgarner and Younger received the most votes in the four-way race in the March primary election, but neither received more than half the vote, triggering the runoff. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Denise Wooten, who was unopposed in the March primary, in November’s General Election.

Click here and here for more information about the candidates.

Early voting ran all last week. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with unofficial results expected to be released later Tuesday night.

For more information about Denton County elections, click here.