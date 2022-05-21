Pastor’s Place: God is Knocking

I like the slogan of the Gazette which states “Local Lives Here.” As a native Texan, there’s a soft spot in my heart for southern hospitality. It would appear the Lord shares that sentiment because in scripture, He says:

“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me.” Revelation 3:20

If you’re of a certain age you might remember friends coming to your home for a visit. As a kid, I can remember my parents welcoming the guests with a pot of coffee and maybe even pie that mom had baked. These days, however, an unexpected ring of the doorbell is followed by quickly muting the TV, shushing the kids and breathlessly peeking through the blinds to make sure the unexpected visitors don’t realize anyone is home. I’m sure that doesn’t take place at your house, but I’ve heard that sort of thing happens. LOL

Considering that, the verse from Revelation becomes even more pertinent. In the preceding passage, God is speaking to the Church of Laodicea, which is unfortunately singled out as being lukewarm. Verse 17 says:

“For you say, ‘I am rich, and have stored up goods, and have need of nothing,’ yet do not realize that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked.”

Tough love, for sure, but I’m so glad that God doesn’t stop there. He continues to seek us out, knocking and chasing after a relationship, just as He’s always done. My prayer today is that you answer that invitation of companionship. If so, the Lord of Glory will take up residence right there in your heart! And if you think about it, you really can’t get any more local than that.