Denton County remains at low COVID-19 level, as active cases rise

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported four more COVID-19 deaths and a continuing slight rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have risen since May 6. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 0.7, up from 0.4; 1.4% of inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients, up from 0.8%; and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is now 58.4, up from 31.8.

DCPH this week also confirmed679 new cases and 339 recoveries, resulting in 344 more active cases than last week. The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now 870.

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review. COVID-19 deaths are a “lagging indicator,” because it usually takes a couple weeks to a couple months for DCPH to confirm a resident’s death as being the result of COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: