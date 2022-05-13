Reward offered for help identifying criminal mischief suspect

A $6,000 reward has been offered this week for help identifying the individual(s) who spray-painted pregnancy centers in Denton.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, an unknown subject approached Loreto House, 1100 North Bonnie Brae St. and spray-painted three surveillance cameras, as well as writing “Forced birth is murder” and “Not a clinic” in spray paint on the building. A similar incident was reported at the Women to Women Pregnancy Resource Center, 525 North Locust St., according to the Denton Police Department and Denton County Crime Stoppers.

The Denton County Crime Stoppers initially offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, and a supplemental reward of $5,000 was donated to be added to the reward. Residents can submit anonymous tips at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or at dentoncountycrimstoppers.com.