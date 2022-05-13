Highland Village fire chief leaving post

Michael Thomson, Highland Village’s fire chief, is leaving his post to become the new fire chief for the city of Carrollton.

The Highland Village City Council appointed Thomson to the fire chief position in February 2019. Thomson had most recently served as Deputy Fire Chief in Addison, after rising through the ranks at the Farmers Branch Fire Department.

Friday is Thomson’s last day. The department wished him the best in a social media post Friday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Collier will serve as the interim fire chief “until we determine the next steps,” said Laurie Mullens, spokesperson for the city of Highland Village.