LISD 1 of 11 U.S. school districts to receive ENERGY STAR award

For the second consecutive year, Lewisville ISD has been named a recipient of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a district news release.

“Lewisville Independent School District is honored to be recognized by ENERGY STAR for the second year in a row for its ongoing efforts in reducing energy consumption,” said Jason Hughes, LISD’s Executive Director of Facilities. “Resource Stewardship is one of LISD’s four cornerstone’s that frame the vision for the district and that responsibility is taken very seriously. I am very proud of the efforts of the team and the program that has been created.”

LISD, which has been an ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, is home to 69 campuses, 62 of which are ENERGY STAR certified, indicating a commitment to efficient energy use. Considering utility costs make up a significant portion of a school district’s annual expenses, LISD strives to conserve energy wherever possible, helping direct more money to student learning.

Out of the thousands of entities who partner with ENERGY STAR, LISD is one of 211 organizations, and one of only 11 school districts across the country, to receive an award this year, according to the district.

“Aramark’s utility management team is proud of their partnership with Lewisville ISD and ENERGY STAR,” said LISD Energy Manager, Anthony Scaparra, CEM. “We are honored that LISD was awarded as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the second straight year. This award highlights our ongoing efforts to achieve energy efficiency and stewardship throughout the district. This recognition would not have been possible without the outstanding teamwork between all of LISD’s departments, staff, and students!”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Since forming the Energy Management Team in 2008, LISD has seen a double-digit reduction in energy consumption, resulting in more than $27.4 million in savings, $2.5 million of which in 2021.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.