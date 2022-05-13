Bartonville Town Update — May 2022

Greetings from Bartonville!

In May, we can look back on how quickly spring is passing us by. What a busy, yet productive season it has been for the Town and our residents. Spring cleaning was in full swing at the Town’s annual clean up event!

As always, the Town appreciates the continued support from Lantana Community Church for allowing us the opportunity to host the town clean up in the Church’s parking lot. We could not do it without the support of the Church, our staff, and our volunteers. Residents once again had the opportunity to safely dispose of documents, electronics, bulk waste, brush, and more.

Many asked about paint, so don’t forget we have our town partnership with Household Hazardous Waste Solutions to provide residents with a FREE monthly curbside collection for the safe disposal of paint. For more information and to request a pickup, visit www.townofbartonville.com/HHW or call 972-440-2040.

A special thanks is also due to our own Marty Bryan from Marty B’s for donating breakfast, CoServ for donating water and Firestone for accepting old tires.

You may have noticed road repairs happening around Town over the past month. Crack sealing was conducted on a number of the Town’s roadways, as well as several spot repairs for areas with potholes or significant cracking. We are actively working on another round of improvements to maintain and improve the Town’s roadways. More information will be forthcoming this summer.

As you are aware by now, I have opted not to file for reelection as Bartonville’s Mayor due to work and travel conflicts. There is still much to be done and I wish the Council and staff nothing but success in the future. I have greatly enjoyed the recent opportunity to interact with residents through a series of “Meet the Mayor” events and look forward to maintaining relationships and staying involved. While I won’t be sitting up front in Council meetings, I can assure you that I will stay involved in some capacity and will always speak up for what I believe to be best for Bartonville’s future.

I would like to conclude by wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and, for Memorial Day, a heartfelt thank you to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Town offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th, in observation of Memorial Day.