Robson Ranch Rambler — May 2022

As I am writing this on April 20, the wind gusts should only be about 20 miles per hour today. I am sure that the Robson Ranch golfers and horseshoe players are lamenting, “When will this wind stop!” It could be worse. My family and friends in Ohio have fresh snow on their lawn furniture.

Wind symbolizes bringing in the new and sweeping out the old. I am happy to say that here at Robson Ranch, our new normal in this emerging post-pandemic world includes much from our world prior to March 15, 2020.

What’s changed? We may continue to wash our hands every time we enter the house or the kitchen. When we have sniffles, we will stay home. Honestly, many of us will add “Vax or No Vax” to the list of topics we should avoid at dinner parties.

We moved to Robson Ranch to make new friends and enjoy the active adult lifestyle. Fortunately, we are getting back in the groove. Our new friends who moved here during the pandemic are fully experiencing it for the first time! The Grill is packed on Thursday nights. Our banquet business is on the upswing. Curb service and drive by events are still options, but not mandates.

Annual events are up and running. The annual Robson Olympics will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. Early registration is beginning in May for a variety of sporting events from basketball free throw to water volleyball, to name a few. We can get in line to responsibly dispose of items at the Robson Ranch HOA Shredding, Drug Take Back, and Electronic Recycling Day on Saturday, June 4. Clubhouse events are offering a variety of onsite entertainment. We can rock to cover bands and tribute bands over the next few months. Our Robson Ranch Drama Club will perform two plays on Sunday, May 22.

As always, Robson Ranch residents continue to find ways to give back. Through the actions of individual residents, clubs, walks and benefits, we help local charities including the Denton Community Food Center, Denton County Friends of the Family and the Denton Animal Shelter, and national organizations like Alzheimer’s Association and Parkinson’s Foundation.

A shout out to one of our many talented Robson Ranch residents, Francesca Romano, who will be presenting her large paintings at Greater Denton Arts Council’s Festival Hall now through July.

During COVID restrictions, several Singles ladies got together to play a 9-hole scramble golf for the fun of it. Today, the golf group is known as the Silver T Scramble and is a formal Singles Group activity with participation of 42 Singles men and women. At Robson Ranch, we are blessed with time to create our own fun.